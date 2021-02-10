City Council Digest

At its Feb. 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2073, rezoning Hansen View lots 1 and 2 from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2075, rezoning the Gretna Public High School No. 2 subdivision lot 1 from transitional agriculture to medium density residential.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2076, amending the Master Fee Schedule.

• Approved a resolution amending the South Sarpy Sewer Agency interlocal agreement. The amendment clarifies that certain Agency powers, privileges and authority may be exercised by the agency and applicable members outside the boundary of the agency’s jurisdiction.

• Approved a change request for an additional $1,793.40 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer phase 3 part 1 (north.) The council then approved a final pay request of $18,788.65 for the project.