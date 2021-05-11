City Council Digest

At its May 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2084, issuing a refund of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2016.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2085, rezoning the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 subdivision lots 148 to 281 and outlots O through Y from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-2 medium density residential zoning district.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2086, adopting the International Resident Code 2018, International Energy Conservation Code 2009 Commercial Provisions only, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code 2018, as may be amended, and amending Gretna Municipal Code Section 9-401.
• Approved and adopted a resolution for the posting of no parking signs at various locations in the Burlington Park and Royal View areas. The parking regulations were designated to help maintain traffic slow and allow for snow removal.
• Approved an interlocal agreement regarding county jail, prosecution and public defender serices.
• Awarded a proposal to HOA Solutions for Tiburon sub-basin interception sewer Phase 3 – Part 2 (south) sewer improvements. The $60,321 bid is for a controller for lift stations as part of the Tiburon sub-interceptor sanitary sewer project. The project will be funded using State Revolving Funds and local city utility revenues.
• Reviewed bids and awarded a construction contract to Compass Utility LLC for Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3- Part 3 (180th Street) sewer improvements. The $406,821.40 bid consists of a force main extension along 180th Street from Highway 370 to the future Lincoln Road. This part of the project has been coordinated with the county’s road improvement plans for the widening of 180th Street.
• Approved a $122,908.25 pay request to Vrba Construction Inc. for Gretna north sub-basin interceptor sewer.
• Gave approval to use ACH (Automated Clearing House) as a payment method for claims.
• Approved a number of payments to JEO Consulting for the Gretna Crossing Park project: $81,205 for grading, roadway and utilities; $60,978.75 for Capehart Road improvements and $23,425 for ballfields and passive park amenities.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George