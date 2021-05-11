City Council Digest

At its May 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2084, issuing a refund of the General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2016.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2085, rezoning the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 subdivision lots 148 to 281 and outlots O through Y from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-2 medium density residential zoning district.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2086, adopting the International Resident Code 2018, International Energy Conservation Code 2009 Commercial Provisions only, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code 2018, as may be amended, and amending Gretna Municipal Code Section 9-401.

• Approved and adopted a resolution for the posting of no parking signs at various locations in the Burlington Park and Royal View areas. The parking regulations were designated to help maintain traffic slow and allow for snow removal.

• Approved an interlocal agreement regarding county jail, prosecution and public defender serices.