City council digest

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Heard a monthly update from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heard a third quarter update from Andrew Rainbolt with the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2070, amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan pertaining to future growth, transportation and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2071, amendments to city zoning regulations regarding high density residential, both light and heavy industrial zoning districts and solar energy uses. Some of the amendments reflect the cleaning up of language and changes to certain permitted and conditional uses, as well as a complete overhaul of the solar energy regulations, which had become outdated.

• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 278 for Tiburon Ridge phase 3 replat 2 lots 1-8.