City Council Digest

At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved a conditional use permit to Journey Church to construct a church and associated facilities in the general commercial zoning district. The property will be located on lots 9 and 10 of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, generally located on Hampton Drive and approximately 198th Street. The church will need to revisit the council for a building permit.

• Recommended approval of an extension of the city’s exterritorial zoning jurisdiction to include portions of the east half of the northeast quarter in S26, T13N, R10E and the adjoining state Highway 31 right-of-way in Sarpy County and to rezone the same to a City of Gretna transitional agriculture zoning district.

• Opened a public hearing on a request for a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to general commercial and transitional agriculture for a subdivision to be known as Emerald Lawn & Landscape, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Cornhusker Road. The city is awaiting additional documents from the applicant, requesting the council leave the hearing open and take no action until its next meeting.