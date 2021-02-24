City Council Digest

At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved a conditional use permit to Journey Church to construct a church and associated facilities in the general commercial zoning district. The property will be located on lots 9 and 10 of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, generally located on Hampton Drive and approximately 198th Street. The church will need to revisit the council for a building permit.
• Recommended approval of an extension of the city’s exterritorial zoning jurisdiction to include portions of the east half of the northeast quarter in S26, T13N, R10E and the adjoining state Highway 31 right-of-way in Sarpy County and to rezone the same to a City of Gretna transitional agriculture zoning district.
• Opened a public hearing on a request for a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to general commercial and transitional agriculture for a subdivision to be known as Emerald Lawn & Landscape, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Cornhusker Road. The city is awaiting additional documents from the applicant, requesting the council leave the hearing open and take no action until its next meeting.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2075, rezoning the Gretna Public High School No. 2 subdivision lot 1 from transitional agriculture to medium density residential.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2076, amending the Master Fee Schedule.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2079, adopting the National Electric Code 2020 Edition.
• Approved an agreement with DLR Group, Inc., by the City of Gretna and the Gretna Public Schools district for architecture services associated with the Gretna Crossing Park and aquatic center.
• Approved an agreement between the City of Gretna, Gretna Public Schools district and MCL Construction for the position of Construction Manager at Risk associated with the construction of recreation and aquatic center at the city’s Gretna Crossing Park, authorizing the mayor to executive the same and authorizing the mayor and city staff to take all necessary actions to carry said agreement into effect.
The council then entered executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
