City council digest

At its Oct. 6 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a second public hearing to receive feedback on the budget adopted by the Council on Sept. 15.
• Discussed snow removal of the sidewalks downtown.
• Approved a pay request of $121,843.97 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $92,653.64 to Kersten Construction Inc. for 192nd Street Phase 1 water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved a pay request of $177,756.84 to Van Kirk Bros Contracting for Capehart Road sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements.
• Awarded a construction contract to Kersten Construction for Harvest Hills Phase 2 water main improvements.
• Approved new Gretna volunteer firefighters: Nikki Mink, Kalah Bergmann, Zachary Coleman and Jason Nihsen.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
— Rachel George
