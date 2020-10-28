City council digest

At its Oct. 20 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Held a public hearing on proposed amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan pertaining to future growth, transportation and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2070, which approves the amendments.

• Held a public hearing on proposed amendments to city zoning regulations regarding high density residential, both light and heavy industrial zoning districts and solar energy uses. Some of the amendments reflect the cleaning up of language and changes to certain permitted and conditional uses, as well as a complete overhaul of the solar energy regulations, which had become outdated. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2071, which implements the changes.

• Denied a rezoning request from the Farmer Union Coop at 820 W. Angus St. The lot is currently zoned as low density residential and the applicant was requesting it be rezoned to heavy industrial, as the site is primarily used for storage of farm equipment. Many residents who live nearby voiced safety concerns.