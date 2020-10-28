City council digest

At its Oct. 20 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing on proposed amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan pertaining to future growth, transportation and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2070, which approves the amendments.
• Held a public hearing on proposed amendments to city zoning regulations regarding high density residential, both light and heavy industrial zoning districts and solar energy uses. Some of the amendments reflect the cleaning up of language and changes to certain permitted and conditional uses, as well as a complete overhaul of the solar energy regulations, which had become outdated. The council then introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2071, which implements the changes.
• Denied a rezoning request from the Farmer Union Coop at 820 W. Angus St. The lot is currently zoned as low density residential and the applicant was requesting it be rezoned to heavy industrial, as the site is primarily used for storage of farm equipment. Many residents who live nearby voiced safety concerns.
• Approved a text amendment to the I-1 zoning district to allow gunsmith/repair and online sale of firearms as a conditional use. The applicant had originally requested that the business be allowed in the I-1 zoning district as a permitted use. The council accepted a suggestion from the planning commission that rather, this be a conditional use.
• Approved and adopted a resolution implementing the South Sarpy Sewer Agency growth management policies via amendments to the Gretna zoning regulations and comprehensive plan.
• Approved and adopted a resolution adopting the South Sarpy Sewer Agency sewer use rates connection fees and related policies. Sarpy County and all participating cities will also adopt these policies, if they have not already.
• Approved the Highland Pointe subdivision Lots 1-195 and Outlots A-E (SID 345) subdivision agreement, sewer connection agreement, HOA maintenance and Planned Unit Development agreement.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George
