City Council Digest

At its May 18 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow automotive repair, sales and service in the flex space zoning district of Lot 1 Double “S” Development, generally located north of Highway 6 and east of 234th Street. Husker Diesel has purchased the land and plans to move its current 217th Street operation to the site and continue to expand its business.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a revised preliminary plat and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 highest density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located north of Highway 370 and west of 192nd Street.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residentials for a subdivision to be known as Lincoln Ridge, generally located west of 216th Street and south of Lincoln Road.