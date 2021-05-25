City Council Digest

At its May 18 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow automotive repair, sales and service in the flex space zoning district of Lot 1 Double “S” Development, generally located north of Highway 6 and east of 234th Street. Husker Diesel has purchased the land and plans to move its current 217th Street operation to the site and continue to expand its business.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a revised preliminary plat and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to R-4 highest density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located north of Highway 370 and west of 192nd Street.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-4 highest density residentials for a subdivision to be known as Lincoln Ridge, generally located west of 216th Street and south of Lincoln Road.
Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from flex space and I-1 light industrial to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial for a subdivision to be known as Highway 31 and I 80 Business Park No. 2, generally located west of Highway 31 and north of Platteview Road.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 medium density residential and R-4 highest density residential for a subdivision to be known as Parkview, generally locate don the northwest corner of 204th Street and Capehart Road.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved proposed amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan to amend the sections and provisions regarding the Transportation Plan including street designations and classifications, future right-of-way requirements, transportation policies, access management policies and transportation corridor protection policies.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2085, rezoning the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 subdivision lots 148 to 281 and outlots O through Y from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-2 medium density residential zoning district.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2086, adopting the International Resident Code 2018, International Energy Conservation Code 2009 Commercial Provisions only, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code 2018, as may be amended, and amending Gretna Municipal Code Section 9-401.
• Approved and adopted a resolution to amend the South Sarpy Sewer Agency 2020–21 Budget.
• Approved the mayor’s appointments to the Planning Commission: Mandy Homan, moving to full-time member and Nathan Munger as an alternate.
• Approved Edward Yin as the new manager at Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen for liquor license.
• Gave approval to advertise for bids for the Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.
• Approved a special designated liquor license for 1316 Jones LLC for Gretna Days dance/beer garden on July 31.
• Approved a task order to JEO Consulting Group for design and engineering services regarding the Gretna Crossing Park — Highway 6 and Capehart Road traffic signal.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 1 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George