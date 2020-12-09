 Skip to main content
City council digest
City attorney Jeff Miller, far right, swears in Councilwoman Kara Alexander, left, and Mayor Mike Evans on Dec. 1 at the Gretna City Council meeting. Councilman Logan Herring was sworn in virtually, via Zoom.

 Photo courtesy of City of Gretna/Jeff Kooistra

At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Administered the Oath of Office to newly elected officials Mayor Mike Evans and council members Kara Alexander and Logan Herring.

• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 346 for the Windsor West Phase 2 subdivision lots 5-55 and outlot 1.

• Approved a pay request of $127,236.60 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon subdivision interceptor sewer Phase 2, Part 1 (North.)

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org

Rachel George

