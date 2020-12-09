City council digest

At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Administered the Oath of Office to newly elected officials Mayor Mike Evans and council members Kara Alexander and Logan Herring.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 346 for the Windsor West Phase 2 subdivision lots 5-55 and outlot 1.
• Approved a pay request of $127,236.60 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon subdivision interceptor sewer Phase 2, Part 1 (North.)
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org
— Rachel George
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!