City council digest

• Approved the appointment of the selection committee for the construction manager at risk for the aquatic and recreation facility to be located at Gretna Crossing Park. The committee members are Rich Beran, Kyle Janssen, Mike Evans, Dan Giittinger, Pat Phelan, Jim Foley, Gregg Dalheim and Jason Stahr.

• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 346 for the Windsor West Phase 1 subdivision lots 1-4 and outlots A-H.

• Approved a pay request of $82,768.75 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (Phase 1) water main improvements.

• Approved a change order return of $45,133.75 and a final pay request of $42,144.62 to Kersten Construction Inc. for 192nd Street (Phase 1) water main improvements (SID 337.)

• Approved a change order addition of $6,604.40 and final pay request of $35,671.32 to Van Kirk Contracting for Capehart Road sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements.

• Approved a pay request of $168,879.78 to Compass Utility LLC for Capehart Road paving improvements.

• Approved a change order addition of $1,552.50 and a final pay request of $5,494.01 to Vrba Construction for BDC Commons water main improvements.