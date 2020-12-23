City council digest

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Heard an update from a Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office representative.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals for a subdivision to be known as Hansen View, generally located near 228th Street and north of West Angus Road.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved an engineering report for construction of the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sanitary sewer projects as required by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
• Approved a resolution regarding year end certification of the city street superintendent per state requirements.
• Approved a resolution requesting Sarpy County to cede extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction to the City for a portion of Lot 1, Double “S” development, and the adjoining U.S. Highway 6 right of way.
• Elected Jason Stahr as council president.
• Approved the mayor’s annual appointments for 2021.
• Approved a bond contract for 2021 with D.A. Davidson & Co.
• Approved new Gretna volunteer firefighter Dan Rich.
• Approved the appointment of the selection committee for the construction manager at risk for the aquatic and recreation facility to be located at Gretna Crossing Park. The committee members are Rich Beran, Kyle Janssen, Mike Evans, Dan Giittinger, Pat Phelan, Jim Foley, Gregg Dalheim and Jason Stahr.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 346 for the Windsor West Phase 1 subdivision lots 1-4 and outlots A-H.
• Approved a pay request of $82,768.75 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (Phase 1) water main improvements.
• Approved a change order return of $45,133.75 and a final pay request of $42,144.62 to Kersten Construction Inc. for 192nd Street (Phase 1) water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved a change order addition of $6,604.40 and final pay request of $35,671.32 to Van Kirk Contracting for Capehart Road sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $168,879.78 to Compass Utility LLC for Capehart Road paving improvements.
• Approved a change order addition of $1,552.50 and a final pay request of $5,494.01 to Vrba Construction for BDC Commons water main improvements.
The council then entered executive session to discuss pending litigation.
The next regular council meeting will be held Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George