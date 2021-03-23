City Council Digest

At its March 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Czech Bros 1st Addition, generally located west of Highway 31 and south of Pflug Road. The property owner requested the plat to allow for a split of five acres from the northern end of the property so the title can be transferred to the adjacent property owner. The plat splits the existing property into two irregular-shaped lots.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat for a single lot in Aspen Creek Phase 5, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow an automated car wash and interior detail area in the general commercial zoning district, generally located south of Oakmont Drive and east of 192nd Street. Rocket Car Wash will operate on a currently vacant lot in the Aspen Creek subdivision.