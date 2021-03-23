City Council Digest

At its March 16 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Czech Bros 1st Addition, generally located west of Highway 31 and south of Pflug Road. The property owner requested the plat to allow for a split of five acres from the northern end of the property so the title can be transferred to the adjacent property owner. The plat splits the existing property into two irregular-shaped lots.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat for a single lot in Aspen Creek Phase 5, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow an automated car wash and interior detail area in the general commercial zoning district, generally located south of Oakmont Drive and east of 192nd Street. Rocket Car Wash will operate on a currently vacant lot in the Aspen Creek subdivision.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 and R-4 (low and medium density residential) for a subdivision to be known as Gruenther Ridge. The request is to allow for the development of the existing agricultural property into a residential neighborhood. The project includes two planned phases that will create a total of 311 residential lots.
• Recommended approval of an extension of the City of Gretna’s Extraterritorial Zoning Jurisdiction to include that portions of Lot 1, Double “S” Development, in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter in Section 15, T-13-N, R-10-E, of the 6th PM, Sarpy County, NE, and the adjoining area consisting of the US Highway 6 and to rezone the area to flex space.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2063, rezoning Lots 1–151 and Outlots A–D of the Highland Pointe subdivision from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-3 high density residential zoning district with corridor overlay and planned unit development.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2079, adopting the National Electric Code 2020 Edition.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2081, extending the city’s exterritorial jurisdiction over and rezoning to a flex space zoning district and a portion of the Double “S” development Lot 1 and the adjoining right-of-way.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2082, rezoning Lot 1 of the Emerald Lawn & Landscape subdivision for a transitional agriculture zoning district to a general commercial zoning district.
• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the submission of a grant application to Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District. The city is seeking a $50,000 grant from the NRD for the Gretna Crossing Park project.
• Approved a special designated liquor license for the Knights of Columbus on May 1.
• Approved two payments to JEO Consulting for the Gretna Crossing Park project: $138,920 for grading, roadway and utilities and $63,456.25 for Capehart Road improvements.
• Approved a fourth amendment to the Verizon Cell Lease Agreement. The amendment extends the lease and raises the amount owed to the city through the agreement.
• Approved an $81,051.30 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Harvest Hills (Phase 2) water main improvements.
• Reviewed bids and awarded a $213,103.75 contract to Vrba Construction for 192nd and Schram water main improvements.
• Approved the 2021 fireworks stands for the July 4 selling season: Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6; Gretna Optimist Club, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Friends of the Library, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square; Gretna Baseball Foundation, 277 W. Gruenther Road, Lot 277; Gretna Soccer Club, 12118 S. 216th Plaza.
• Approved a special designated liquor license for Gretna Wine & Spirits on April 10.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Susan Horst to the Gretna Planning Commission.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.