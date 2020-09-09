City Council Digest

At its Sept. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Heard a presentation by City Auditor Gene Garrelts on the proposed 2020-21 budget. A public hearing will proceed council action on the budget at the Sept. 15 meeting.

• Approved and adopted a resolution to select the Construction Manager at Risk delivery system for the Gretna Crossing Park Aquatic and Recreation Facility project in cooperation with the Gretna Public School District, and approving related policies.

• Approved and adopted a submittal of a Land and Water Conservation grant application to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

• Approved a special designated liquor license for Sept. 26 to Gretna Wine & Spirits for an event at B. Douglas Construction.

• Approved a pay request of $184,288.60 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvements.

• Approved a time extension to Van Kirk Bros Contracting for the Capehart Road sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements.

• Approved a time extension to Compass Utility LLC for Capehart Road paving improvement.

• Approved a sewer connection agreement for the Lucky J subdivision Lots 1 through 4.

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.