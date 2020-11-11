City council digest

At its Nov. 3 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2070, amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan pertaining to future growth, transportation and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2071, amendments to city zoning regulations regarding high density residential, both light and heavy industrial zoning districts and solar energy uses. Some of the amendments reflect the cleaning up of language and changes to certain permitted and conditional uses, as well as a complete overhaul of the solar energy regulations, which had become outdated.
• Approved and adopted a resolution directing the sale, the manner and terms of the sale of surplus city personal property including an air compressor and chipper.
• Approved a resolution requesting that Sarpy County cede extraterritorial jurisdiction to the city for a piece of property that includes land in both entities ETJ. The property owner wants to split the property into multiple lots, but asks that all be overseen by one ETJ.
• Approved a donation policy for Gretna Crossing Park project.
• Approved donation items and values for the Gretna Crossing Park project.
• Tabled approval of appointments for a selection committee for the construction management risk firm for the aquatic and recreation facility construction at Gretna Crossing Park.
• Discussed asking citizens to take proper action during the pandemic.
• Approved a pay request of $205,113.79 to Kersten Construction Inc. for 192nd Street Phase 1 water main improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $5,625 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for Buffalo Creek force main Phase 2 (I-80 undercrossing) and Phase 3.
• Approved a pay request of $ 87,797.49 to Van Kirk Bros Contracting for Capehart Road sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $308,704.99 to Compass Utility LLC for Capehart Road paving improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $57,788.69 to Vrba Construction for BDC Commons water main improvements.
• Awarded a bid to TJ Osborn Construction the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 Part 1 (North.)
• Approved a revised sewer connection agreement with SID 309 for the Windsor East subdivision Lots 1-162 and Outlots A-K.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing.
For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
