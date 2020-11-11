City council digest

At its Nov. 3 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2070, amendments and updates to the City Comprehensive Plan pertaining to future growth, transportation and future land use map. This limits where low density developments can happen, including areas in the Sarpy County and Sarpy Cities Wastewater Agency’s interest.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2071, amendments to city zoning regulations regarding high density residential, both light and heavy industrial zoning districts and solar energy uses. Some of the amendments reflect the cleaning up of language and changes to certain permitted and conditional uses, as well as a complete overhaul of the solar energy regulations, which had become outdated.

• Approved and adopted a resolution directing the sale, the manner and terms of the sale of surplus city personal property including an air compressor and chipper.

• Approved a resolution requesting that Sarpy County cede extraterritorial jurisdiction to the city for a piece of property that includes land in both entities ETJ. The property owner wants to split the property into multiple lots, but asks that all be overseen by one ETJ.

• Approved a donation policy for Gretna Crossing Park project.