City Council Digest

At its Aug. 18 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved a conditional use permit to allow for a convenience store with fuel sales to Casey’s Retail Company in the BDC Commons area being developed north of Highway 6 near Bryan Street.

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2069, repairs and maintenance of water service lines outlining property owner’s responsibility. The ordinance does not change the owner’s responsibility, but rather gives property owner some rights to get their system repaired, but also gives the city the authority to repair the service if the property owner doesn’t do the work and vehicles to charge it back to the property owner.

• Considered use of a construction management company for the aquatic recreation facility build out at Gretna Crossing Park with approval to request proposals from construction management companies for the project.

• Gave approval for a public fireworks display for a special event Aug. 22 for Sean Mosher at 20202 Patton St.

• Approved a change order of an additional $48,301.29 for downtown streetscape improvements.

• Approved an addendum to the interlocal agreement with the Rural Fire District for the Capehart Road improvements.

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month.

The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.