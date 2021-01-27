City Council Digest

At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2077 to authorize the issuance of General Obligation Water Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, in the principal amount not to exceed $1.2 million to refund the City’s outstanding General Obligation Waters Bonds, Series 2011. The council waived three readings to take immediate action in an attempt to capitalize on current market rates.
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2078 to authorize a financing not to exceed $47.5 million for the City’s recreation center building and related improvements, and recreational, aquatic and park facilities and related improvements, pursuant to a lease-purchase agreement and issuance of certificates of participation in the lessor’s interest in such lease-purchase agreement.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to high density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to medium density residential for Gretna’s second public high school, generally located on the southwest corner of 180th Street and Camelback Avenue.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved Ordinance 2074, creating a Property Assessed Clean Energy District and a PACE program and procedures. The council also approved an interlocal agreement with the City of La Vista regarding administrative support for the PACE program.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2073, rezoning Hansen View lots 1 and 2 from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2075, rezoning the Gretna Public High School No. 2 subdivision lot 1 from transitional agriculture to medium density residential.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2076, amending the Master Fee Schedule.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 347 for the Giles Pointe subdivision lots 1-104 and outlots A-K.
• Approved 2021 permit to haul applications for Waste Connections of Nebraska doing business as Papillion Sanitation, Premier Waste Solutions and Abe’s Trash Service.
• Denied a 2021 permit to haul for Gretna Sanitation, pending litigation between the city and the business in regards to a zoning dispute. Gretna Sanitation business efforts will continue as usual as the entities await a verdict.
• Approved a change order addition of $21,944.58 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvements. The council then approved a pay request of $119,216.56 for the project.
• Approved a change order addition of $23,242 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Harvest Hills (Phase 2) water main improvements (SID 337.)
Approved a $753,940.02 bid to Kersten Construction Inc. for Highland Pointe sections I and II water main.
• Approved master services and task order agreements with JEO Consulting Group for Gretna Crossing Park and grading, utilities, paving, Capehart Road, ballfields and passive park improvements.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Angie Lauritsen to the Gretna Tree Board.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org
