City Council Digest

At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2077 to authorize the issuance of General Obligation Water Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, in the principal amount not to exceed $1.2 million to refund the City’s outstanding General Obligation Waters Bonds, Series 2011. The council waived three readings to take immediate action in an attempt to capitalize on current market rates.

• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2078 to authorize a financing not to exceed $47.5 million for the City’s recreation center building and related improvements, and recreational, aquatic and park facilities and related improvements, pursuant to a lease-purchase agreement and issuance of certificates of participation in the lessor’s interest in such lease-purchase agreement.

• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and mixed-use commercial to high density residential and mixed-use commercial for a subdivision to be known as Kayda Corner, generally located on the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Highway 370.