City Council Digest

At its Aug. 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2069, repairs and maintenance of water service lines outlining property owner’s responsibility. The ordinance does not change the owner’s responsibility, but rather gives property owner some rights to get their system repaired, but also gives the city the authority to repair the service if the property owner doesn’t do the work and vehicles to charge it back to the property owner.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the City’s participation in the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation planning process.

• Approved a pay request of $183,021.69 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvement projects.

• Approved a pay request of $178,387.28 to Kersten Construction Inc. for work on the Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (Phase 1) water main improvements.

• Approved a final pay request of $6,317.38 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on Municipal Well No. 6 transmission main.