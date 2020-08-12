You are the owner of this article.
City Council Digest

City Council Digest

At its Aug. 4 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2069, repairs and maintenance of water service lines outlining property owner’s responsibility. The ordinance does not change the owner’s responsibility, but rather gives property owner some rights to get their system repaired, but also gives the city the authority to repair the service if the property owner doesn’t do the work and vehicles to charge it back to the property owner.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving the City’s participation in the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation planning process.

• Approved a pay request of $183,021.69 to Compass Utility LLC for downtown streetscape improvement projects.

• Approved a pay request of $178,387.28 to Kersten Construction Inc. for work on the Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (Phase 1) water main improvements.

• Approved a final pay request of $6,317.38 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on Municipal Well No. 6 transmission main.

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

Rachel George

Planning Commission Digest
Gretna

Planning Commission Digest

  • Updated

At its July 28 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow for a convenience store with …

