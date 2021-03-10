City schedules spring cleanup

The annual Gretna citywide cleanup event is set for May 1, rain or shine.

Items may be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Gretna Public Works facility, 20090 Husker Drive.

Acceptable Items include household furniture, lawn furniture, discarded demolition materials, toys, bicycles, wagons, etc.; discarded clothes, beds and bedroom furniture, clean yard waste (free of plastic and trash), small brush, ferrous metal, washers, dryers, and dishwashers.

No major appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, or anything with a compressor; no auto filters, motor oil, or tires; no paint, paint filters, or household hazardous products; no medical or hazardous wastes of any kind; no co-mingled yard waste or large limbs or stumps; no lead acid batteries.

All items will have to be brought to the site and separated. You must unload your own vehicle.

All yard waste must be kept separate. No plastic bags.

Participants must be a resident living within Gretna City limits. Verification may be required.

Collection time will be Saturday only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nothing will be accepted before or after the scheduled time.

For help with disposal of automotive oil, hazardous waste, tires or paint, contact Under The Sink at 444-7465.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.