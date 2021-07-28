City seeks photo submissions for latest project

The City of Gretna last week launched A Glimpse of Gretna, a new photo project.

The city is asking the public to submit photos — whether of people, plants, weather events or buildings — for display on the city’s website, gretnane.org.

Photos should depict your visual interpretation of local living.

“We kind of what people to show us what Gretna means to this,” said City Clerk Tammy Tisdall. “It’s a way for the community to get a little more involved and be proud of Gretna.

“The idea kind of came to us in talking about how to get people more active with our website. It just really was kind of a spur of the moment idea and we kind of ran with it.”

Photos should be sent with a brief description to Deputy Clerk Kandis Koozer at kandis@cityofgretna.com.

Images should be of high resolution as low resolution photos may not be publishable.

Any photo that includes pictures of children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a release/written permission from their parents to utilize the photo in publication.

Copyrighted photos should not be sent unless accompanied by permission from the photographer.