City to work with contractor on influx of inspections

At its July 20 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved a contract with JDW Midwest LLC for building code inspections services and plan review services.
The Building Department is looking at temporary help for at least the remainder of the fiscal year. Because of the pending annexation, the city is often maxing out with number of inspections on most days.
Contract services will be used for overload days and to provide time off or sick days for current staff.
“In the past, we have also needed some expert review of special projects and again anticipate this need on the new Gretna high school as some fo the systems that will be installed are complex and will need the specialized inspector for these areas,” read staff reports.
Current plan reviewer Darin Whatcott proposed a contract that incorporates his current activity of plan review to include additional inspection services by his staff.
The city will be billed monthly for the previous month’s services at the following rates: $115 per hour for building code official and/or project code consultant; $85 per hour for building project inspector; $95 per hour for Nebraska state approved electrical inspector; $75 per hour for certified plans examiner.
“Staff has plans to add our own inspectors as needed, but budgeting and attracting quality employees will take some time on top of not having budgeted that additional cost this year,” staff reports read. “Construction does not appear to be slowing down for the foreseeable future and we feel this is our best option at the time.”
Also at the meeting, the council:
• Reviewed bids and awarded a $2,457,207 contract to Graham Construction for Gretna Crossing Park paving and utility improvements.
• Approved the AT&T reimbursement agreement and encroachment permit for Gretna Crossing Park. AT&T has granted an easement to the City, wherein some buried cables and associated facilities will need to be protect or relocated, The developer will reimburse AT&T for its costs to do so, an estimated $63,100.
• Approved a task order return of $201,064 from JEO Consulting. The contract price has decreased this amount.
• Approved a pay request of $806,264.15 to JEO Consulting for work on Gretna Crossing Park.
• Approved a pay request of $187,385.53 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Harvest Hills (Phase 2) water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved the interlocal agreement with the Gretna Public School District for the construction, financing and operation of the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation and Aquatic Center.
• Approved the management agreement with the YMCA and Gretna Public School District for the Gretna Crossing Park Recreation and Aquatic Center.
• Approved the transfer of employees to other departments: Jeremy Fedde to the parks department and Dan Newton to the water/sewer department.
• Reviewed bids and awarded a $287,457.89 contract to Valley Corporation for Schram Road water main improvements.
The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation and contract negotiations strategy with the city attorney.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.