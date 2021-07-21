City to work with contractor on influx of inspections

At its July 20 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved a contract with JDW Midwest LLC for building code inspections services and plan review services.

The Building Department is looking at temporary help for at least the remainder of the fiscal year. Because of the pending annexation, the city is often maxing out with number of inspections on most days.

Contract services will be used for overload days and to provide time off or sick days for current staff.

“In the past, we have also needed some expert review of special projects and again anticipate this need on the new Gretna high school as some fo the systems that will be installed are complex and will need the specialized inspector for these areas,” read staff reports.

Current plan reviewer Darin Whatcott proposed a contract that incorporates his current activity of plan review to include additional inspection services by his staff.

The city will be billed monthly for the previous month’s services at the following rates: $115 per hour for building code official and/or project code consultant; $85 per hour for building project inspector; $95 per hour for Nebraska state approved electrical inspector; $75 per hour for certified plans examiner.