Class of 2021 celebrates graduation day
Water and sewer rate changes are underway in Gretna.
Recently, a small group of GHS students created, coded and designated a computer application that simulates airborne infectious disease being spread throughout a classroom.
Two Gretna Public Schools teachers were recently named 2021 Education Heroes.
Despite the rain, many gathered Sunday morning at Gretna Elementary School for the For Our Four Graduation Walk.
The Dragon’s Closet will offer free summer clothing and more to families in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 22.
Fourth graders at Aspen Creek Elementary School partnered with Milkweed Matters to make seed balls on May 5. RAGBRAI riders will throw the seed balls along their route to help save monarch butterflies.
Registration is open for the Gretna Public Library’s summer reading program, slated to kick off at the end of May.
Gretna Elementary School held its annual On Your Mark Fun Run fundraiser on May 7.
At its May 10 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
A groundbreaking was held May 4 at Gretna Crossing Park.