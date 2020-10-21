 Skip to main content
Climbing enrollment on trend for GPS

Gretna Public Schools enrollment numbers continue to rise. The numbers were presented to the Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting.

A total of 5,779 students in the district, with 361 of those students opting for remote learning this year, make for the highest enrollment total to date.

The average number of students per grade is 444.

As of Oct. 12, the following number of students were in each grade: kindergarten, 481; first, 485; second, 464; third, 473; fourth, 494; fifth, 458; sixth, 472; seventh, 478; eighth, 429; freshman, 426; sophomores, 379; juniors, 383; seniors, 357.

Growth is expected to continue each year. The district opened its sixth elementary — Falling Waters — this fall. Plans are in the works to open a seventh elementary school in 2021 and, if the 2020 bonds passes, a second high school in 2023.

Also at its Oct. 12 meeting, the Board of Education:

• Appointed Dawn Stock to the Delegate Assembly.

• Approved competitive bowling as a winter sport for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also heard reports on construction and the district’s mental health program before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition and negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St.

The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.

