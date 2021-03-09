 Skip to main content
Cornhole tournament raises more than $9,000 for JAVELAN
Cornhole tournament raises more than $9,000 for JAVELAN

A weekend cornhole tournament paid tribute to the late Maj. Jeff Boyden, who spent countless hours throwing bags at the Legion with his wife, Darlene.

Held in remembrance of Boyden — who loved his dog — the March 6 tournament served as a fundraiser for JAVELAN, a nonprofit that provides service dogs and training to veterans.

Organizers originally set a goal of $3,500, in hopes of providing one veteran with a service dog and training.

A wild success, the event garnered more than $9,000. Funds will help to connect and train three veterans and service dogs.

Aside from the tournament, the event offered food, raffles and silent auction.

The event is expected to become an annual affair.

