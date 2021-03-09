Cornhole tournament raises more than $9,000 for JAVELAN

RIGHT: Teams warm up outside Gretna American Legion Post 216 on March 6 for the first cornhole tournament fundraiser for JAVELAN, held Saturday in memory of the late Jeff Boyden. Event organizers plan to make the tournament an annual event.
RIGHT: Jeff Gasper, left, and Trent Sliva warm up for a cornhole tournment March 6 at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
ABOVE: John Baker, his service dog Scott and his son JD place a bid on a silent auction item March 6 at Gretna American Legion Post 216. The auction accompanied raffles and a cornhole tournament, held in memory of Jeff Boyden, with all proceeds benefiting JAVELAN, an organization dedicated to pairing veterans with service dogs. The fundraiser, a wild success, raised more than $9,000 for the organization. The funds will allow three veterans to be paired with service dogs and trained.
Trevor Klein warms up for the cornhold tournament in memory of Jeff Boyden, held Saturday, March 6, at Gretna American Legion Post 216.
John Baker and his service dog, Scott, attend a cornhole tournament at Gretna American Legion Post 216 over the weekend. The tournament served as a fundrasier for JAVELAN, a nonprofit dedicated to providing service dogs and training to veterans like Baker.
A weekend cornhole tournament paid tribute to the late Maj. Jeff Boyden, who spent countless hours throwing bags at the Legion with his wife, Darlene.
Held in remembrance of Boyden — who loved his dog — the March 6 tournament served as a fundraiser for JAVELAN, a nonprofit that provides service dogs and training to veterans.
Organizers originally set a goal of $3,500, in hopes of providing one veteran with a service dog and training.
A wild success, the event garnered more than $9,000. Funds will help to connect and train three veterans and service dogs.
Aside from the tournament, the event offered food, raffles and silent auction.
The event is expected to become an annual affair.
