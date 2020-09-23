Council approves 2020–21 property tax request

The Gretna City Council approved its property tax request and budget Sept. 15 for the 2020–21 fiscal year.
The city property tax request remains largely unchanged, at 46.73 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year. Last year’s rate was 46.95 cents and the rate has been at 46 cents since 2016.
At the approved rate, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $934.70 in city property tax over the next year.
This year’s total operating budget is $48.95 million, up more than $17 million from last year.
More than $16 million of that increase can be attributed to the Gretna Crossing Park project and the recreation/aquatics facility, which was not a part of the budget at all last year. That project will be partially funded by a half-cent sales tax increase, approved by voters in May. The city also expects a majority of that funding to come from sales tax generated by Nebraska Crossing Outlets, whose turnback tax incentive is expected to fall off in 2023.
An increase in funding to street improvement projects also contributed to this year’s budget increase.
Also at its Sept. 15 meeting, the Council:
• Denied a blight study requested by Frank R. Krejci Trust. The study area encompasses 99.7 acres along Highways 6/31, just north of Capehart Road: a smaller parcel on the west side of the Highway, backing up to Chestnut Ridge, and a larger parcel preliminary platted as Glen Ridge on the east side backing up the the future Gretna Crossing Park site and current fields. Council members supported the project, but did not believe it worthy of blighted conditions or possible Tax Increment Financing.
• Approved an extension of the discounted Buffalo Creek Basin Sewer capital facilities fee to Oct. 1, 2021.
• Approved the downtown parking plan on McKenna Avenue. The city will stick with its plan to implement the straight-in parking, as painted recently in a test run. White brick will be installed to reflect the lines. Council members decided not to revert to angled parking, as more parking spaces would be lost through that method.
• Approved a $13,953.40 change order deduction and final pay request of $97,275.77 to Vrba Construction Inc. for 2019 water main improvements.
• Approved a change order deduction of $12,069.70 and pay request of $119,387.62 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for work on the Buffalo Creek force main phase 2 (I-80 undercrossing) and phase 3.
• Approved a final pay request of $42,975 to NMC Cat Power Systems for Buffalo Creek phase 3 Nebraska Crossing pumping station standby generator.
• Awarded a construction contract to Vrba Construction Inc. for the BDC Commons water main improvements.
• Awarded a construction contract to Vrba Construction Inc. for the Gretna north sub-basin interceptor sewer.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Anna Castillo to the Gretna Library Board with a term ending December 2023.
The next regular council meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!