Council approves 2020–21 property tax request

The Gretna City Council approved its property tax request and budget Sept. 15 for the 2020–21 fiscal year.

The city property tax request remains largely unchanged, at 46.73 cents per $100 valuation for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year. Last year’s rate was 46.95 cents and the rate has been at 46 cents since 2016.

At the approved rate, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $934.70 in city property tax over the next year.

This year’s total operating budget is $48.95 million, up more than $17 million from last year.

More than $16 million of that increase can be attributed to the Gretna Crossing Park project and the recreation/aquatics facility, which was not a part of the budget at all last year. That project will be partially funded by a half-cent sales tax increase, approved by voters in May. The city also expects a majority of that funding to come from sales tax generated by Nebraska Crossing Outlets, whose turnback tax incentive is expected to fall off in 2023.

An increase in funding to street improvement projects also contributed to this year’s budget increase.

Also at its Sept. 15 meeting, the Council: