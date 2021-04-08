Council approves emergency well repairs, fireworks stand locations

At its April 6 meeting, the Gretna City Council addressed emergency repairs to a municipal well.
The council introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2083, declaring an emergency and waiving a formal estimate of cost and bidding requirements for emergency repairs to Municipal Well No. 6.
The well’s capacity had severely diminished over recent weeks, when a March 11 inspection found a hole in the steel casing 200 feet below the top of the well casing. The 1.5-inch hole was allowing gravel to enter and causing pumping issues.
A serious deterioration of 27 feet of well casing above the well screen was also found.
Immediate repairs were recommended, including the installation of a PVC liner and new submersible pump. Repairs are estimated to cost about $118,000.
Council members also approved six 2021 fireworks stand locations for the upcoming Fourth of July selling season.
The stand locations, approved following a public hearing, are as follows: Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6; Gretna Optimist Club, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Friends of the Library, 11821 S. 216th St.; Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square; Gretna Baseball Foundation, 277 W. Gruenther Road, Lot 277; Gretna Soccer Club, 12118 S. 216th Plaza.
Also at the meeting, the council:
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2084, issuing a refund of the general obligation bonds refunding bonds, Series 2016.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2081, extending the city’s exterritorial jurisdiction over and rezoning to a flex space zoning district and a portion of the Double “S” development Lot 1 and the adjoining right-of-way.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2082, rezoning Lot 1 of the Emerald Lawn & Landscape subdivision for a transitional agriculture zoning district to a general commercial zoning district.
• Approved Amendment No. 5 to the interlocal agreement between the City of Gretna and the Rural Fire District, extending the agreement through June 30.
• Approved a $100,050 task order to JEO Consulting Group for grading, roadway and utilities related to the Gretna Crossing Park project. The payment covers planning, studies/reports and design for this portion of the project.
• Approved a $7,802.50 task order to JEO Consulting Group for Capehart Road improvements related to the Gretna Crossing Park project. The payment covers planning, studies/reports and design for this portion of the project.
• Approved a special designated liquor license for Gretna Wine & Spirits on May 1.
• Reviewed bids and gave approval to award a $2,191,179.80 construction contract to Vrba Construction for the Tiburon Sub-Basin Interceptor Sewer phase 3, part 2 (south) sewer improvements.
• Approved the following new members of the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department: Ryan Berney, Joseph Shepard, Jonathan Harrig, Andrew Wheeler and Todd Crnkovich.
The council also heard a report from the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.
The next regular council meeting will be held April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.