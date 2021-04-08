Council approves emergency well repairs, fireworks stand locations

At its April 6 meeting, the Gretna City Council addressed emergency repairs to a municipal well.

The council introduced, waived three readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2083, declaring an emergency and waiving a formal estimate of cost and bidding requirements for emergency repairs to Municipal Well No. 6.

The well’s capacity had severely diminished over recent weeks, when a March 11 inspection found a hole in the steel casing 200 feet below the top of the well casing. The 1.5-inch hole was allowing gravel to enter and causing pumping issues.

A serious deterioration of 27 feet of well casing above the well screen was also found.

Immediate repairs were recommended, including the installation of a PVC liner and new submersible pump. Repairs are estimated to cost about $118,000.

Council members also approved six 2021 fireworks stand locations for the upcoming Fourth of July selling season.