County agrees to part in road improvements

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Douglas County and the Coventry subdivision Oct. 6.

The agreement will focus on improvements to the 204th and Harrison streets intersection, expected to be completed in 2022.

Of the $1.1 million project subtotal, each entity will pay one-third of the cost, or $388,484.89.

The project, to include median and lane extension with the addition of left and right turn lanes, is part of the County’s Three Year Road Program and local cost is expected to be reimbursed by future development on the south side of Harrison Street.

— Rachel George

