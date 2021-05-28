Court rules in favor of Gretna's 2017 annexation package, city will grow

The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Gretna on Friday, bringing some closure to a years-long lawsuit between the city and Sarpy County.

The recent ruling reverses a district court decision, which had sided with the county’s claim that Gretna could not legally annex agricultural land in its sweep to bring the city limits to Interstate 80.

The annexation, proposed in late 2017, will extend the city limits by nearly 3,000 acres. The plan doubles the city’s land area and adds thousands of residents. Under the annexation, landmarks including Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch are officially inside city limits. Subdivisons including Lincoln Place, Willow Park and Standing Stone will be welcomed into the city.

“A lot of people that have felt they are a part of Gretna haven’t been officially,” said Mayor Mike Evans. “I’m happy for our neighbors. There’s so many good businesses and people, kind of on the edge of town, that really contribute to the community. We look forward to serving them and having them as a part of Gretna.”