Dance recital to showcase local businesses

This year, Dance by Design’s annual recital will celebrate local business through its “Home Is Where the Heart Is” theme. All 60 songs will be dedicated to a different business or organization in the community, with songs being matched to that type of business.

“It’s definitely a different type of theme than what we’ve done in the past, but I feel like it’s much more fulfilling to everyone,” said Dance by Design owner Amber Mero. “We’ve tried to talk to (students) about their song and what business it’s dedicated to and about how important it is to support each other in the community. I really think the kids understand that more and are more receptive of it. Especially after going through this pandemic that we’re in, they have a bigger understanding and better appreciation of it.”

For example, “Iris” will be dedicated to Town & Country Floral and “Reading Rainbow” will be dedicated to the Gretna Public Library and Gretna Children’s Library.

“Some we were able to match better than others,” Mero said. “It was really a lot of fun trying to put things together and match them with a business.”

Mero said that the idea has been on her potential list of themes for a couple of years.