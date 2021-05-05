Dance recital to showcase local businesses

This year, Dance by Design’s annual recital will celebrate local business through its “Home Is Where the Heart Is” theme. All 60 songs will be dedicated to a different business or organization in the community, with songs being matched to that type of business.
“It’s definitely a different type of theme than what we’ve done in the past, but I feel like it’s much more fulfilling to everyone,” said Dance by Design owner Amber Mero. “We’ve tried to talk to (students) about their song and what business it’s dedicated to and about how important it is to support each other in the community. I really think the kids understand that more and are more receptive of it. Especially after going through this pandemic that we’re in, they have a bigger understanding and better appreciation of it.”
For example, “Iris” will be dedicated to Town & Country Floral and “Reading Rainbow” will be dedicated to the Gretna Public Library and Gretna Children’s Library.
“Some we were able to match better than others,” Mero said. “It was really a lot of fun trying to put things together and match them with a business.”
Mero said that the idea has been on her potential list of themes for a couple of years.
“This year came around with COVID and being such a tough year on businesses, the community and families, I was like ‘you know what, this is the year for it,’” she said. “It just felt like the right time and right year to do something like this. We want to support other businesses through this trying time. It’s been hard for small business to survive and the more you can support each other is what helps everyone make it through.”
About a month ago, Mero shared the news with the local spots the teachers chose to feature, typing up a letter and explaining what they were doing.
“I’ve gotten several messages back,” she said. “We’re trying to get other businesses more exposure by doing a shout out. Hopefully it attracts people to consider supporting their businesses also. The more you can support each other in the community, the stronger community you have.”
The recital will be held May 15 at Ralston High School and will be broken up into four shows to accommodate smaller capacities. Tickets are expected to become available May 3, with in-person tickets available alongside tickets for a professionally live-streamed event, a first this year. A link to tickets will be shared to dancebydesignonline.com and on Dance by Design’s Facebook page.