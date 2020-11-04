Day expected to overcome LaGrone for District 49 seat

A close race in District 49 projects Jen Day to emerge as winner of the Legislative seat.

Unofficial numbers released at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday show Day leading with 12,125 votes or 50.41%, with remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.

Day challenged incumbent Andrew LaGrone, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019.

"We're still in the process of verifying results, but we feel really confident and feel comfortable with the lead we have," Day said.

"The opportunity to represent this district is the honor of a lifetime. For me, this stuff has always been really important because it affects people's everyday lives. I'm really looking forward to represent(ing) the interests of everyday people in the Legislature and give them a voice in public policy in Nebraska."