 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Day expected to overcome LaGrone for District 49 seat
0 comments

Day expected to overcome LaGrone for District 49 seat

  • 0

A close race in District 49 projects Jen Day to emerge as winner of the Legislative seat.

20201028_gb_jenday

Jen Day

Unofficial numbers released at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday show Day leading with 12,125 votes or 50.41%, with remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.

Day challenged incumbent Andrew LaGrone, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019.

"We're still in the process of verifying results, but we feel really confident and feel comfortable with the lead we have," Day said.

"The opportunity to represent this district is the honor of a lifetime. For me, this stuff has always been really important because it affects people's everyday lives. I'm really looking forward to represent(ing) the interests of everyday people in the Legislature and give them a voice in public policy in Nebraska."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jen Day, Legislature, District 49
Gretna

Jen Day, Legislature, District 49

  • Updated

Jen Day is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew La Grone for a seat representing District 49’s western Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert