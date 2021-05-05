Dennison named city administrator

Mayor Mike Evans announced Wednesday the hire of Paula Dennison as Gretna's next city administrator.

Dennison will replace Jeff Kooistra, who recently retired from the position, which he held for over 8 years.

Dennison brings more than 25 years of public service — a majority of that time spent in Stillwater, Oklahoma, most recently as the assistant city manager. Her ability to build strong working relationships with government officials, business leaders, citizens and co-workers has allowed her to be an effective and successful leader in the fast-growing community of Stillwater.

Mayor Evans said he is excited for the community to get to know Dennison.

“Her genuine care about people and the communities she represents will serve Gretna well,” he said. “The City Council members and I really feel her work experience coupled with her approach and attitude toward working for and with the community will be a great asset for our community."