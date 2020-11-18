Dietze named Veteran of the Year

It was quite the surprise for Dave Dietze last week, who learned about halfway through the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner that he was to be named Gretna American Legion Post 216’s 2020 Veteran of the Year.

“I’m really humbled and honored about being awarded,” Dietze said. “It’s the veterans in the local community, active in the Legion and VFW, who decide the award. It’s a tough crowd.”

Born and raised in Gretna, Dietze graduated from Gretna High School in 1980.

After high school and finding college wasn’t for him, Dietze said jobs were hard to find in the early ‘80s. The military was an option, so he joined the Air Force, serving for 26 years and flying missions in the Middle East through Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired in 2007.

Now, Dietze serves as quartermaster for VFW Post 10725, an office he’s held for three years. The VFW is an extension of the Legion for veterans who were involved in direct combat.