Diez earns LeRossignol Award

Broderick Diez of Gretna is among 196 students who have earned recognition for their academic excellence from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Business. The college recently recognized the students for their academic performance during the 2019–20 school year with the Clifford M. Hicks, LeRossignol and William Gold scholar awards.

“These awards honor our students’ hard work and dedication to their education,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business. “We are proud of how they challenged themselves and showed resilience working toward their goals of leading the future of business.”

Diez, an actuarial science major, earned the James E. LeRossignol Scholar Award.

Ninety-five juniors whose academic performance was at the top of their class earned the LeRossignol Award. The award is named after James E. LeRossignol, the first dean of the business college.

“A longstanding tradition in our college, these awards celebrate our students’ success as they pursue their degree and look to the future,” said Jen Mostek, director of business advising and student engagement. “We are happy to not only recognize them for their efforts, but to continue supporting them toward personal, academic and career success.”

