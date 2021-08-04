Ditch Witch celebrates Gretna dealership

After officially opening in mid-January, Ditch Witch Undercon is finally able to celebrate its grand opening.

The business hosted an open house and ribbon cutting on July 30. The all-day event featured breakfast, building tours, raffles and more.

CEO Lenny Sadler — whose family has a rich, longstanding history with Ditch Witch — purchased Ditch Witch of West Texas in 1972. Since then, four dealerships have been added throughout the Midwest, along with a name change to Ditch Witch Undercon.

After acquiring the territory in 2018, Ditch Witch Undercon officials said they knew it would need additional locations to accommodate explosive growth in the greater Omaha area.

“The Omaha area continues to grow, so we knew we needed a new facility to better serve customers in the area,” said Mary Farley, vice president of operations at Ditch Witch Undercon. “We’ve been so busy. There’s a high demand there, so it was important to us to get the new facility going to be able to support those customers better.

“Gretna was kind of that perfect city in between Omaha and Lincoln, to where it’s not too far from either.”

Farley said Ditch Witch Undercon opened a location in a Kansas city with similar growth to Gretna.