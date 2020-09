The Dragon’s Closet is now accepting donations for its winter coat drive.

Winter coats of all sizes, snow pants, boots and other cold weather gear will be accepted.

Donations may be dropped off on the front porch at 317 Paradise Drive without an appointment.

The Winter Giveaway will be held Oct. 17. More details to come.

