Donors needed for July 12 blood drive
Gretna American Legion Auxiliary 216 is seeking donors for its American Red Cross Community Blood Drive.

The event is set for Monday, july 12, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St.

Donors may call Kathy Iske for their appointment at 402-332-3827.

