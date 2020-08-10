Dormady earns Eagle Scout

Steve Dormady was recognized last week in an Eagle Court of Honor.
He and fellow Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 member Danny Anderson were celebrated for their diligence on the road to becoming Eagle Scouts on July 28 at Gretna Baptist Church.
Dormady’s Eagle Scout project focused on beautifying Gretna Community Living Center, now Azria Health Gretna.
The troop was contacted by the senior living community’s staff, asking that someone help build flower boxes for the facility.
“I built them at a height where residents can work on the flowers, water them and pull weeds,” Dormady said.
The beds were built and installed in 2018. Earlier this year, Scouts helped plant flowers in the boxes.
Dormady, a 16-year-old Gretna High School student, has been involved with Scouting since he was 10.
“I was always looking forward to the Eagle Scout,” he said. “My older brother was also working toward Eagle Scout and I was motivated to beat him or get it before him. I don’t think I beat him, but it was close.
“I learned a lot about planning and how much goes into that. I’ve built a lot of things, but I’ve never really been in charge. It was a good experience leading people.”
