Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older
Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties begin accepting COVID vaccination sign-ups for ages 16 and older

20210317_pt_vaccine_8

Mackenzie Welsh, a childcare provider for Trumble Park School’s Kids Club, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Hy-Vee Certified Pharmacy Technician Tammy Kimble during a vaccination clinic for local educators, school staff members and childcare workers in the Omaha-Papillion metro area at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House on March 13.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

Douglas, Sarpy and Cass County residents as young as 16 can begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Sarpy and Cass Counties, registrations are being made at www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

In Douglas County, registrations can be made beginning Monday at www.douglascountyhealth.com.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany any teen under age 19 to the appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is open to anyone 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are restricted to those 18 and older.

The teen must have reached the eligible age by the date of vaccination.

Vaccines are also available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at www.vaccinefinder.org.

In Douglas County, there is a second step to registering that some people aren’t noticing: To avoid delays at vaccination, be sure to fill out the profile information that comes in your confirmation email.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

