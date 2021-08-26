Dragon football squad lined up for breakout season

The Gretna varsity football team is only a few years removed from Class B but after an impressive season last year, the Dragons aim to make some noise during the upcoming fall season.

Gretna began last year on a phenomenal run by winning six straight games out of the gate while outscoring their opposition 226-85. Head coach Mike Kayl and company look to build off last year’s success as they will play their first full Class A schedule in school history.

The Dragons football squad was one of the lucky ones, not many athletes departed from last year’s as they retained the majority of their key players. Starting quarterback Zane Flores is one of them.

Flores, the now-junior QB, is coming off his best season yet and hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential. Flores completed over 140 passes last year for almost 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns during the Dragons’ 6-2 season while boasting an impressive 121 QB rating.

Gretna was lucky enough to return their top rushers but did, however, lose their top two wide receivers in Jackson Alexander and Trevor Marshall. Incoming senior wideouts TJ Silliman and Jaron Lund will have plenty of opportunities this year as last year’s top duo combined for nearly 100 receptions.