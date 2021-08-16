Dragonade Scrimmage set for Friday

The annual Gretna football Dragonade Scrimmage will be held Friday, Aug. 20.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the Gretna High School stadium, 11335 S 204th St.
Admission is free. Donations of Gatorade will be collected at the gate. The Dragon Booster Club provides the team with Gatorade after every game.
The elementary school cheerleaders from the Junior Dragon Cheer Camp will be cheering during the game. All are welcome.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today