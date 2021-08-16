 Skip to main content
Dragonade Scrimmage set for Friday
The annual Gretna football Dragonade Scrimmage will be held Friday, Aug. 20.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the Gretna High School stadium, 11335 S 204th St.

Admission is free. Donations of Gatorade will be collected at the gate. The Dragon Booster Club provides the team with Gatorade after every game.

The elementary school cheerleaders from the Junior Dragon Cheer Camp will be cheering during the game. All are welcome.

