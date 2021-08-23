Dragons softball squad off to hot start this fall

Following a disappointing 2020-21 season and finishing under .500, the Gretna Dragons varsity softball team has begun the 2021-22 campaign with a 3-1 record behind solid pitching and defense.

The Dragons season opener took place on their brand new softball field at Gretna High School against Bellevue East on Thursday, Aug. 19, and what better way to break in their new field than with a 10-5 win. Gretna scored in the second, third and fourth inning to go up 6-0 before Bellevue East managed to score. After an entertaining sixth in which both squads scored at least four runs, the Dragons held off the Chieftains for victory number one on the year.

Gretna then competed in the 2021 Bellevue East varsity and junior varsity invitational that took place last Saturday, Aug. 21, due to rain on Friday. The Dragons first game of the tournament took place against a scrappy and talented Millard North team but Gretna squeezed out a 2-1 win.

Now 2-0, the Dragons were slated to take on Elkhorn in game two of the invite on Saturday morning. The struggling Antlers would continue that trend as Gretna ran off with another 10-5 win to begin the season on a three-game win streak and advance in the tournament.