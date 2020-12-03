 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-thru toy drive set for Friday
0 comments

Drive-thru toy drive set for Friday

B Douglas Construction Solutions and The Beanery will partner for a toy drive Dec. 4.

Donors are asked to bring unwrapped toys for drive-thru donation drop-off from 7 to 10 a.m. at 20816 W. Gruenther Road. They will receive a free cup of brewed coffee from The Beanery in exchange for their donation.

Monetary donations of cash or check will also be accepted.

“My employees wanted to do something for the community and we were tossing around some different ideas,” said Bryan Boyce, owner of B Douglas Construction.

Boyce said he and Paul White of The Beanery do a lot of work together, which is what prompted the two businesses to partner, offering a sort of incentive to ramp up donations.

Though they’re not sure what to expect, organizers said it would be great to gather a “couple hundred” toys.

“I just think it’s important right now to take care of people with COVID and all that other stuff,” Boyce said. “Just because it’s a tougher year than normal. I think there’s a lot of people going to food banks and relying on other people right now.”

The toys will be taken to the Salvation Army, where they will be distributed to area children in need through Toys for Tots.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet-A-Teacher
Gretna

Meet-A-Teacher

Meet Tori Sykes, eighth grade science teacher at Aspen Creek Middle School.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert