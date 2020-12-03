Drive-thru toy drive set for Friday

B Douglas Construction Solutions and The Beanery will partner for a toy drive Dec. 4.

Donors are asked to bring unwrapped toys for drive-thru donation drop-off from 7 to 10 a.m. at 20816 W. Gruenther Road. They will receive a free cup of brewed coffee from The Beanery in exchange for their donation.

Monetary donations of cash or check will also be accepted.

“My employees wanted to do something for the community and we were tossing around some different ideas,” said Bryan Boyce, owner of B Douglas Construction.

Boyce said he and Paul White of The Beanery do a lot of work together, which is what prompted the two businesses to partner, offering a sort of incentive to ramp up donations.

Though they’re not sure what to expect, organizers said it would be great to gather a “couple hundred” toys.

“I just think it’s important right now to take care of people with COVID and all that other stuff,” Boyce said. “Just because it’s a tougher year than normal. I think there’s a lot of people going to food banks and relying on other people right now.”

The toys will be taken to the Salvation Army, where they will be distributed to area children in need through Toys for Tots.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.