Duck Slam challenge for Nebraska waterfowl hunters

LINCOLN -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, are again challenging waterfowl hunters to participate in the Nebraska Duck Slam.
The slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail. All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at outdoornebraska.org/duckslam.
Those who successfully complete the slam will receive an official certificate, a Nebraska Duck Slam pin, four tasty meals and Central Flyway bragging rights. Additionally, all hunters who complete the slam during the 2020-2021 season will be registered to win one of several great prizes donated by Ducks Unlimited.
A drawing for the grand prize, Special Edition Ducks Unlimited Winchester SX 4 12-gauge shotgun, will take place Feb. 20, 2021, at the Ducks Unlimited State Banquet.
The Duck Slam officially opens Sept. 5, the first day of early teal season, and runs through Jan. 27, 2021. Season dates vary by species and zones.
“This challenge is designed to be fun, get people excited about heading outdoors, and building memories that last,” said Will Inselman, assistant wildlife division administrator.
All waterfowl hunters over the age of 16 are required to purchase a Nebraska hunting license, habitat stamp, Nebraska duck stamp, and the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp, and also need to get a free Harvest Information Program number. Register for the HIP program at outdoornebraska.gov/HIP or call the nearest district office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hunters can find detailed season dates at outdoornebraska.org/duckslam and on our Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at outdoornebraska.org/guides. Hunters can view land open to public hunting in our Public Access Atlas at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.
