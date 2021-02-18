Ed Frederick, 94, remembered as 'founder' of Gretna

A life full of love and devotion was celebrated last week, as family and friends mourned the Feb. 6 death of Ed Frederick, 94.

Born on May 25, 1926, Frederick was Gretna through and through. He was born and raised in the town, where he dedicated his life to the community.

A founding member of the Gretna Area Development Corporation, he and his brother, Don Frederick, opened the Frederick Brothers Grocery Store in 1949.

The downtown Gretna store eventually moved to Village Square, which Frederick built in 1979 and still owned the day he died. He also owned the Gretna Bowl and Lounge.

Frederick was co-founder of the original Gretna Days celebration, which began as a community picnic. He was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1982 and again in 1995.

“He started Gretna Days with uncle Marv (Killion) to show appreciation to their customers,” Michael said. “They wanted to have a picnic for everybody in Gretna. That’s just kind of the way he was and my uncle was also; the two of them just kind of adopted Gretna as theirs.”

Frederick joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in 1949 where he served for 33 years in various roles, including both assistant fire chief and fire chief.