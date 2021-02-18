Ed Frederick, 94, remembered as 'founder' of Gretna

A life full of love and devotion was celebrated last week, as family and friends mourned the Feb. 6 death of Ed Frederick, 94.
Born on May 25, 1926, Frederick was Gretna through and through. He was born and raised in the town, where he dedicated his life to the community.
A founding member of the Gretna Area Development Corporation, he and his brother, Don Frederick, opened the Frederick Brothers Grocery Store in 1949.
The downtown Gretna store eventually moved to Village Square, which Frederick built in 1979 and still owned the day he died. He also owned the Gretna Bowl and Lounge.
Frederick was co-founder of the original Gretna Days celebration, which began as a community picnic. He was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1982 and again in 1995.
“He started Gretna Days with uncle Marv (Killion) to show appreciation to their customers,” Michael said. “They wanted to have a picnic for everybody in Gretna. That’s just kind of the way he was and my uncle was also; the two of them just kind of adopted Gretna as theirs.”
Frederick joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in 1949 where he served for 33 years in various roles, including both assistant fire chief and fire chief.
In 1954, Frederick was concurrently the mayor and fire chief in town. He also served as mayor in 1955, further serving as city clerk and spending several years on the City Council.
“I don’t think there was anything intentional, it just was,” Michael said.
For example, Frederick did not run for mayor, but instead was asked to help out. When firefighters were needed, he figured he’d join the department, as he was already always in town working at the store.
Before an early retirement, Frederick served as president of the Gretna Civic Organization and an active member of the Gretna Optimist Club. Upon retirement, he traveled the country by RV with his wife, Phyllis, whom he endearingly called Philly.
“Dad never knew a stranger, whether it was in Gretna or in Casa Grande, Arizona,” Michael said. “Everybody was dad’s friend and they became his friends very quickly because of his open heart and welcoming attitude.
“Everybody expected to leave his presence laughing; that’s just who he was. He was a fun-loving man.”
A friend to all, Michael says his father treated all children as his own and delivered groceries to the elderly in town.
A humble man, Frederick lived for family.
“His greatest love was mom,” Michael said. “He worshipped her in everything she did. Family was his number one priority. Not just us three boys and mom, but nephews, nieces, his brothers and sisters, in-laws.
“It looks like — on paper — that community was his life — and it was — but for 94 years he sacrificed his own happiness for the happiness of family and community.”
Frederick was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis and son Larry. Survived by sons Michael (Mel), Mark (Deb), and daughter-in-law Margaret, and richly blessed with many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A funeral service was held Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna. An interment and private family service was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Family prefers memorials to Saint Patrick Catholic Church or the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.