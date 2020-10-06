Evans, Lauritsen discuss mayoral campaigns at community forum

“We need to be able to foster growth,” Lauritsen said. “But, why everyone moves here and everyone stays here, as growth comes, we need to capture that and keep that with us.”

Evans goals include manging both the city and recent growth more efficiently.

“We need to be more intentional in what we do,” he said. “I really want to focus on fiscal responsibility.

He also hopes to bring more business and jobs to Gretna.

“I would like to take the word ‘commuter’ out of our town,” Evans said. “It’d be nice if we had a community where we had these jobs and careers.

“Growth is going to happen but we need to manage our growth.”

Both addressed how their political party affiliation affects their values.

Evans said that keeping government small and his business-forward mindset are values line up with the Republican party.

“Those are my values and they happen to align with being Republican,” he said.

Lauritsen said for many years, her neighbors had not idea she was a Democrat.