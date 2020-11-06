Evans wins mayoral race

Mike Evans will be sworn in as Gretna’s top official next month.
On Tuesday, he won 53.25% of votes for Gretna mayor, according to unofficial results released early Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected to be released at 1 p.m. today, Friday.
Evans said he is excited to get to work representing the city. He ran a campaign focused on economic development and fiscal responsibility.
“You talk to a lot of people and get a feel for what’s important,” Evans said. “It’s been good to really connect with everybody in town that way.
“I think everybody needs to have a voice. I really felt like the time I spent talking and listening, I felt connected and thought, I know what I need to do. I really feel like I understand what people are looking for.”
He shared the following in a Facebook post Nov. 4:
“We did it! Thank you so much Gretna for your support, your belief in me and your VOTE! When I announced my candidacy just over 9 months ago, I knew it would be a challenge overcoming a good opponent, but I had no idea I would have to do so during a pandemic. Because of your support I never doubted myself and worked everyday listening to your voice and delivering my message.
I want to thank Angie and her supporters. Angie has done a lot for our community and ran a very good race. While much of the country and state saw very divisive campaigns, Angie and I felt it was important that Gretna lead by example and respect each other and our supporters. To that end, I promise that I will not be a Mayor of my supporters, but a Mayor for each and every citizen in our community.
Thank you again for all the support you provided me throughout my campaign. It has been humbling, encouraging and exciting. Gretna is a great community, not because of its schools, its location, but because of the quality people and families that live here.
Now that the election is over, there is so much to do. I am excited to start delivering on my goals, working with all in our community and helping us write Gretna’s next chapter…together!”
