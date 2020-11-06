Evans wins mayoral race

Mike Evans will be sworn in as Gretna’s top official next month.

On Tuesday, he won 53.25% of votes for Gretna mayor, according to unofficial results released early Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected to be released at 1 p.m. today, Friday.

Evans said he is excited to get to work representing the city. He ran a campaign focused on economic development and fiscal responsibility.

“You talk to a lot of people and get a feel for what’s important,” Evans said. “It’s been good to really connect with everybody in town that way.

“I think everybody needs to have a voice. I really felt like the time I spent talking and listening, I felt connected and thought, I know what I need to do. I really feel like I understand what people are looking for.”

He shared the following in a Facebook post Nov. 4: