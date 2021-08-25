Express Your Image ready to serve Gretna spirit

The former Wearables location was sold in early summer, but custom apparel and merchandise will still be available along Highway 6.
Members of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Express Your Image to the former Wearables location with a ribbon cutting Aug. 17 during the business’s grand opening.
Express Your Image is an expansion of Expressions for your Image, a Millard business acquired by owner Duane Leu in 2014.
After updating equipment and building business in Millard — a new embroidery machine was purchased in 2017; printing equipment for banners, vehicle graphics, decals, etc., was added in 2018; and a new automatic screen press joined the mix this year — Wearables was acquired by Expressions in June.
“I was looking through Facebook Marketplace and saw Wearables was for sale,” Leu said.
“I just had a feeling, the way Gretna was growing, it would just be ideal to have a retail location here.
“We just thought it was the time to do it. Everything just came together that it was the right time.”
Express Your Image features numerous Gretna designs. People can visit the store, choose the color of their shirt and even adjust the colors. The plan is to place the designs online for easy ordering.
The business can also create custom web stores for businesses, schools or organizations.
Leu said the custom designs go through a proof process where changes can be made. Deadlines are flexible, though Express Your Image asks for up to two weeks for turnaround.
“We’re excited about being in Gretna, mainly to be involved with the community and especially schools,” Leu said. “Gretna is such a growing community, but yet still has that small town feel. We surely could help out with different things. It’ll be interesting to see what all Gretna has to offer throughout the year and so on.”
Image specialist Amber Dyer said most of the company’s employees are from a small town.
“That small town feel, I think that’s something we can really connect into. It’s more of a community,” she said.
Express Your Image Gretna is located at 11532 Willow Park Drive.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’d just like people to come in and take a look at what we have to offer,” Leu said. “We can do a lot of stuff either on location or at our Omaha location. We want to be able to work with other businesses too.”
For starters, Express Your Image has partnered with The Dragon’s Closet for its coat drive. People can drop their donations off at Express Your Image during business hours.