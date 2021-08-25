Express Your Image ready to serve Gretna spirit

The business can also create custom web stores for businesses, schools or organizations.

Leu said the custom designs go through a proof process where changes can be made. Deadlines are flexible, though Express Your Image asks for up to two weeks for turnaround.

“We’re excited about being in Gretna, mainly to be involved with the community and especially schools,” Leu said. “Gretna is such a growing community, but yet still has that small town feel. We surely could help out with different things. It’ll be interesting to see what all Gretna has to offer throughout the year and so on.”

Image specialist Amber Dyer said most of the company’s employees are from a small town.

“That small town feel, I think that’s something we can really connect into. It’s more of a community,” she said.

Express Your Image Gretna is located at 11532 Willow Park Drive.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’d just like people to come in and take a look at what we have to offer,” Leu said. “We can do a lot of stuff either on location or at our Omaha location. We want to be able to work with other businesses too.”

For starters, Express Your Image has partnered with The Dragon’s Closet for its coat drive. People can drop their donations off at Express Your Image during business hours.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.