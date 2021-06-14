Families of three Gretna girls sue Sarpy County over fatal crash

After leaving the roadway, the Fusion came to rest in a ravine. A 911 call was placed from Barth’s cellphone at 10:56 p.m. and “lasted approximately 90 seconds, during which one or more of the females inside the Fusion were attempting to speak with 911 to be rescued.” Operators were apparently unable to discern what was being said.

At 11:11 p.m., a bystander called 911 to report a large fire at the southwest corner of 180th Street and Platteview Road. The bystander told 911 operators that people “were screaming from where the Fusion was on fire.” At 11:25 p.m., a fire/rescue squad arrived and worked on “extinguishing the fire that had engulfed the Fusion and spread to nearby trees and brush.”

Autopsies indicated that two of the girls died from impact and two died from smoke inhalation and burns.

Families of the victims arrived at the scene of the crash shortly afterward.

“The Barth, Minardi and Pfeifer parents attempted to console one another at the scene of the crash, hoping and praying their daughters were somehow still alive, that this had all been a misunderstanding, and that their teenage daughter would be coming home with them,” Coyle wrote. “This pain, agony and distress is something no parent should ever have to endure — that no parent should ever have to survive.”