Family heirloom finds new home

After more than 70 years, a Beckwith family heirloom has found a new home where it can be enjoyed by many.
Dan Beckwith recently parted with the 1948 International Harvester “H” Tractor — purchased new by his father in 1948 — donating it to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard.
“The hope is that families and kids can enjoy this little tractor, sit on it and just be a part of what used to be farming history,” Beckwith said. “This tractor has a lot of history, not only being a part of the family, but all the types of jobs it did.”
Originally used on a farm, now gone, off Highway 30 near Valley, the tractor moved with the Beckwith family to a farm west of Fremont where it was used for many things, from hauling hay to early cultivation of crops.
“It’s been used in the family ever since,” Beckwith said, recalling a time that as a 4-year-old, he somehow turned the tractor on. No one knew how to turn it off, running out of gas before Beckwith’s father returned home.
In recent years, Beckwith used the tractor to give hayrack rides to church youth, among other things.
A resident of the Palisades neighborhood, it was there that the tractor sat in recent years — in storage or in the driveway — as Beckwith pondered what to do with it.
On the Fourth of July, a fire called the fire truck away from leading the annual neighborhood parade. When the children looked for a replacement, Beckwith was there with the H tractor.
“We decorated it a little bit and led the parade with the kids following,” Beckwith said. “The kids were just fascinated. They really enjoyed this little tractor.”
Still, aside from the occasional event, the tractor sat.
“I could have put it in storage, where nobody would see it but maybe once or twice a year,” Beckwith said. “I could have sold it and it would have gone to who knows who, probably to be kept in a shed as well.
“Another alternative was, well, a lot of kids and families visit Vala’s during the season. This would be a way of letting them enjoy and share in this tractor, rather than it just sitting there in the shed.”
Beckwith and his wife reached out to Tim Vala, who was excited to take the tractor to “retirement.”
“I really appreciate Dan and Elaine offering the tractor,” Vala said. “It’s kind of cool that they can visit it for years to come with their kids and grandkids.
“As long as there’s Vala’s, we’ll be keeping it.”
Vala said his own grandfather had an H tractor that he remembers fondly.
“The farmer I bought the land from used M’s and we used to use them for our hayrack rides,” he said. “We have several M’s but we didn’t have an H. International kind of has a history on the farm and with my grandparents too.”
The H tractor is on display near Freya’s Chicken Yard, among other International-themed equipment.
Beckwith said a few neighbors have commented on seeing the tractor at Vala’s.
“I think that my parents would be quite happy to know this tractor is still being enjoyed by people,” he said. “It’s not hauling hay any more but being enjoyed by kids and families.”
