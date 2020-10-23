Family heirloom finds new home

On the Fourth of July, a fire called the fire truck away from leading the annual neighborhood parade. When the children looked for a replacement, Beckwith was there with the H tractor.

“We decorated it a little bit and led the parade with the kids following,” Beckwith said. “The kids were just fascinated. They really enjoyed this little tractor.”

Still, aside from the occasional event, the tractor sat.

“I could have put it in storage, where nobody would see it but maybe once or twice a year,” Beckwith said. “I could have sold it and it would have gone to who knows who, probably to be kept in a shed as well.

“Another alternative was, well, a lot of kids and families visit Vala’s during the season. This would be a way of letting them enjoy and share in this tractor, rather than it just sitting there in the shed.”

Beckwith and his wife reached out to Tim Vala, who was excited to take the tractor to “retirement.”

“I really appreciate Dan and Elaine offering the tractor,” Vala said. “It’s kind of cool that they can visit it for years to come with their kids and grandkids.

“As long as there’s Vala’s, we’ll be keeping it.”