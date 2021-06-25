Fireworks on sale

Six organizations are offering fireworks for sale at five locations in Gretna ahead of the Fourth of July holiday:

• Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6.

• Gretna Optimist Club, 11821 S. 216th St.

• Gretna Friends of the Library, 11821 S. 216th St.

• Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square.

• Gretna Baseball Foundation, 277 W. Gruenther Road, Lot 277.

• Gretna Soccer Club, 12118 S. 216th Plaza.

As of Friday, fireworks may be detonated within the city limits from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 4. On the Fourth of July, fireworks are permissible from 10 a.m. to midnight. No fireworks will be permitted July 5.

If you have a noise complaint about fireworks, use the county’s non-emergency number: 402-593-4111. Calling 911 for non-emergency reasons could delay an emergency call from getting through, so please know which number to use.

Officers will respond to noise complaints only after all emergency calls have been resolved.

The following fireworks safety tips were provided by the National Safety Council: