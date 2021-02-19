Fish frys return Friday

As the pandemic continues, local fish frys will look a bit different this year.
In-person dinners will resume at Gretna American Legion Post 216 — remodeled since last year — with the implementation of many precautions and procedures.
The Legion will also offer meals to go, featuring two different lines for those wishing to dine in and those taking them home.
“We will collect money at the door,” said Dave Harrig, Gretna Legion second vice commander. “We don’t want people who want to get to-go’s standing in a long line. It’s a little more express for them.”
Raffles and drawings will be held as in years past for at least the first week, Harrig said. Things will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis so that changes can be made accordingly.
Everything is CDC compliant,” Harrig said. “We stay on top of that very well since a lot of our clientele are older. We will do whatever we can do to serve our customers safely.”
Gretna-area Catholic churches — both St. Patrick’s and St. Charles Borromeo — will not offer dine-in dinners this Lenten season. St. Patrick Catholic Church will serve carry-out and drive-thru dinners and St. Charles Borromeo will implement drive-thru dinner options for 2021.
Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St., will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 2 (Good Friday). All-you-can-eat dinners will feature Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are free. Raffles and drawings will be held. Desserts available.
St. Patrick Knights of Columbus, 508 W. Angus Road, will host drive-thru and carry-out orders from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The dinners feature Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, green beans and coleslaw — all gluten free — plus macaroni and cheese, bread, coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost: $12 for ages 11 and up; ages 10 and under are $6.
St. Charles of Borromeo Knights of Columbus, 7790 S. 192nd St., will host drive-through dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The menu features three meal options for adults and one for children. Adult #1 includes two pieces of cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #2 includes two pieces of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #3 includes one piece of cod and one piece of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. The kids meal includes cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, tater tots and a cookie. No substitutions will be made to any meal. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4 to 12. Beer, margaritas and wine available: Brickway Red Lager or Pilsner, $2 for a 12-ounce can or $10 for a six pack of 12-ounce cans; margaritas, $12 for one quart (makes four 8-ounce glasses.) Pre-order online at knights-of-columbus-council-14077.square.site. Drive-thru also available. Cash, check made out to KofC #14077, Visa and Mastercard accepted.