Fish frys return Friday

St. Patrick Knights of Columbus, 508 W. Angus Road, will host drive-thru and carry-out orders from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The dinners feature Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, green beans and coleslaw — all gluten free — plus macaroni and cheese, bread, coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost: $12 for ages 11 and up; ages 10 and under are $6.

St. Charles of Borromeo Knights of Columbus, 7790 S. 192nd St., will host drive-through dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through March 26. The menu features three meal options for adults and one for children. Adult #1 includes two pieces of cod, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #2 includes two pieces of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. Adult #3 includes one piece of cod and one piece of tilapia, tartar sauce, coleslaw, tater tots, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll and a cookie. The kids meal includes cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, tater tots and a cookie. No substitutions will be made to any meal. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children 4 to 12. Beer, margaritas and wine available: Brickway Red Lager or Pilsner, $2 for a 12-ounce can or $10 for a six pack of 12-ounce cans; margaritas, $12 for one quart (makes four 8-ounce glasses.) Pre-order online at knights-of-columbus-council-14077.square.site. Drive-thru also available. Cash, check made out to KofC #14077, Visa and Mastercard accepted.