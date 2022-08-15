Flores picked for World-Herald's Super Six

They wore stern faces until Orion came out of his cage.

That’s when the Omaha World-Herald’s 2022 Super Six got big eyes and some big smiles inside Fontenelle Forest, site of this year’s photo session.

These six — Pierce’s Ben Brahmer, Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman, Gretna’s Zane Flores, Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula, Fremont Bergan’s Kade McIntyre and Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan — are all well over 6 feet, headed to top-shelf schools and know a good predator when they see one.

Orion fit that bill. Known a “flying tiger” for its nighttime propensity to hunt, kill, eat and share the food of its prey, a great horned owl can also blend in, almost seamlessly, to its surroundings.

That’s where the World-Herald’s Super Six differ. They simply stand out — in a forest or on a field.

We picked a quarterback, Gretna's Flores, who had such a good 2021 — and spring and summer after it — that he was invited to the Elite 11 Finals in California, where he held his own against five-star talent and gleaned wisdom from college stars like CJ Stroud.

“I thought I did well,” the Oklahoma State commit said. “Just being there with all those quarterbacks, it was good for me.”

We then selected three pass catchers — all are receivers in high school, though two will be tight ends in college — in Coleman, Brahmer and McIntyre.

Somebody has to get after the quarterback, right? That’d be Noonan, from Elkhorn South, who saved his biggest and best play last season for a strip sack of Flores against Gretna.

Nebraska pulled out all the stops to land the son of former Husker All-American Danny Noonan, a player who executes what his coach calls repeated “six second contracts” to give maximum effort between the whistles. Gottula, also headed to NU, will face off against Noonan in a week one matchup between the Knights and Storm.

Collectively, the group reflects where the game is going, not where it’s been. Increasingly, force is created on the edge.

On the edge of the field by giant pass-catchers with speed, size and hands. On the edge of the line, where pass rushers, like rams, knock heads with blockers. And on the edge of your toes, with a quarterback like Flores, who has every throw in the book — and can run a little, too.

They’re the kind of predators you don’t want to meet in a forest or a field.

Zane Flores

Gretna • Quarterback • 6-3, 200

2021 in review: Rare is the high school quarterback — anywhere — who starts as a freshman. But Flores did, steadily progressing as a passer and leader until last season, when he led the Dragons to a (since vacated) Class A state title. In a balanced offense, Flores threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing 71% of his passes. Still, it wasn’t until late in the season when he tore through the playoffs — including a duel with Lincoln East’s Noah Walters — that Flores’ value as a quarterback became clear. He helped beat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the state title game, went into the offseason with a ton of recruiting attention and was even the first Nebraska QB invited to the Elite 11 Finals over the summer.

2022 outlook: Flores committed to Oklahoma State, so he goes into 2022 trying to repeat — sort of — as state champion. Gretna was stripped of the title by the NSAA for using an ineligible player, so Flores will try to win another over a stacked Class A field. “Going into the season, summer workouts, all that, I can just focus on my team, so we can do what we need to do,” Flores said. “Last year is not our main thought, but we’re all keeping it in the backs of our head. There’s a fire inside — a little chip on our shoulder — a little extra motivation going into our games.”

College plans: Recruiting attention picked up after the season when Flores’ tape got around to college coaches, who saw the accuracy and arm strength. Several Power Five teams extended offers — Nebraska wasn’t one of them — and Flores selected the Cowboys after an official visit. “You could tell, once he got back from that visit, Zane had a level of comfort with Oklahoma State,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. That comfort was strong enough to say no when more high-profile schools inquired during and after Flores’ performance at the Elite 11 event.

40 time: 4.6

A moment when you were a predator on the field: Both he and Kayl agree it was Flores’ 328-yard performance in the state title game — against a stingy Westside defense — that stands out. “As a kid, I’m not going to lie, it was my dream to play in it,” Flores said. Kayl said college coaches pointed out several throws during the game as the kinds they look for from prospects. Kayl mentioned, too, the duel between Flores and Walters, won by Gretna 59-42. Flores threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores. That game gave Flores an edge over Walters as the best quarterback in the state.

Gretna coach Mike Kayl on Flores: “Each week he’d do something special, but he’d go right back and watch film and find something else to work on.”