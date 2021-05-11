For Our Four Graduation Walk set for Sunday

The For Our Four Graduation Walk will be held Sunday, May 16.

Attendees should gather in front of Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St., at 8:30 a.m.

The informal walk will serve as a remembrance of Abby Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alex Minardi and Kloe Odermatt, the four Gretna High School students killed in a tragic car accident on June 17, 2019. The four girls would have graduated from GHS this year.

The walk will go from Gretna Elementary past Gretna Middle School and The Beanery, toward Alex’s former home and back toward Addisyn’s former home, circling back to Gretna Elementary School. There will be memorials set up along the way.

A registration form should be completed for a head count and can be done so through a Google form, found at tinyurl.com/jthaa8w9.

To volunteer, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/5080d4fa5aa28aafc1-forour.

